Natural Food Festival from Feb 10

Bhubaneswar: Like every year, the National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN) has planned to organize a national level Food Festival from February 10 here at Janata Maidan in the state the state capital.

The festival aims to promote and propagate healthy food habits, use of natural food and natural methods of cooking.

Various competitions, workshops and events are planned also to be held during the festival. The festival would be for public from 10 am to 8 pm.

The valedictory function on February 12 at 4 pm would be attended by Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik. Various naturopathy institutes from all over India would exhibit their products in the event.

Besides, there would be competitions for school children in drawing, elocution and essay writing. For registrations and details, the particulars as provided by the organizer is ;

Pradeep-9823262179 or Deshpande-9764044465.

