Natural disaster management in school syllabus soon

Bhubaneswar: The government is planning to integrate youth power for disaster management, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while speaking on Disaster Preparedness Day and National Day for Disaster Reduction today.

This year theme is ‘Early Warning to Save Lives’.

Volunteers of NCC, NSSand YRC of different colleges have been trained on disaster management skilled by OSDMA, said the CM.

The CM stated that ‘ In our effort to strengthen the participatory approach, the ownership and management of all shelters have been handed over to the local management committees and task forces, formed at the shelter level. With provision of equipments and training, their levels of awareness and skills to face disaster have been upgraded’.

School Safety Policy of 2016 designed by NDMA will be implemented by the School and Mass Education Department soon, informed OSDMA MD Pradipta Mohapatra on Sunday.

So far, the Odisha government have constructed eight hundred 79 multipurpose cyclone and flood shelters, 17, 000 ODRP houses for Phalin affected people of Ganjam and Khurda district, 5,071 houses at R & R site at Bagipatia for sea inundation affected people at Satabhaya in Kendrapara district, 5 special go-downs, and 12 saline embankments in disaster-prone areas.

Odisha has become a model to the world in Disaster Preparedness and Risk Mitigation. The state faces the fury of cyclone often.