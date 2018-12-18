National Women’s Party launched

New Delhi: An all women political outfit, ‘National Women’s Party’ was launched here on Tuesday.

The party has been launched with the aim of ensuring 50 per cent representation for women in Parliament and other places.

The national president of the party, Swetha Shetty, while announcing the launch, said: “In a male-dominated political system, an all women’s party is important.”

She said women and their issues are only raised during the mother’s day, the women’s day or during the election time. NWP will be a platform for women to raise their voices, she added.

Reports said the party, which started its groundwork in 2012, was launched with the aim of getting 50 per cent reservation for women candidates in the Lok Sabha Election.

The party claimed it has the support of 1.45 lakh women members of Hyderabad-based Telangana Mahila Samiti.