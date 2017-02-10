National Women Parliament begins at Amaravati

Amaravati: In a first of its kind in the country, the National Women Parliament which aims at building ‘Empowering Women — Strengthening Democracy’ began on the outskirts of Vijaywada here in state capital region of Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

The main aim of the congress is to generate ideas and concepts for the upliftment of women and their empowerment in all aspects social, political and economic.

During the course of the event an ‘International Woman Icon of the World’ award and 12 best young achievers awards will be presented for inspiring women.

Hundreds of social, corporate sector women leaders, legislators, and political leaders from across the globe will attend the three day conclave and share their common ideologies on eradication of issues like social security, sexual harassment, gender based problems.

The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and graced by many other noted dignitaries like Buddhist spiritual guru Dalai Lama, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu, AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.