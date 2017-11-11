National Testing Agency to conduct all entrance exams done by CBSE

New Delhi: The Union cabinet on Friday cleared a proposal for the creation of a National Testing Agency (NTA), which will conduct all entrance tests that are at present being done by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
The NTA would initially conduct those entrance examinations that are currently being conducted by the CBSE. Other examinations will be taken up gradually by the NTA, according to sources.
Under the NTA, the entrance examinations will be conducted online at least twice a year, to give adequate opportunity to the candidates to bring out their best.
Apart from Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, CBSE conducts five other tests — JEE, NEET, for medical courses), University Grants Commission’s National Eligibility Test (for lectureship, held twice a year), Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET, held twice a year) and the test for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (schools for gifted students).
The agency would function as an autonomous body and will be chaired by an educationist who will be appointed by the MHRD.
To serve the requirements for rural students, the NTA will locate centres at sub-district and district level and undertake hands-on training programmes.
Establishment of NTA will benefit about 4 million students appearing in various entrance examinations.