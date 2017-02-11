National Natural Food Festival- 2017 inaugurated in the city

Bhubaneswar: The National Natural Food Festival- 2017 & Naturopathy & Yoga Seminar was inaugurated here at Janata Maidan by State Governor SC Jamir on Friday.

Speaking at the occasion, he said that , in many medical systems, such as traditional Indian Medicines, Ayurvedic Medicine or Naturopathy, food has always been an important way to treat illness and maintain health.

Governor urged upon on crating awareness among general public, parents, mothers, children and more importantly youth in making their food choices. It is for schools and their management to educate children on which food to avoid and which one to consume.

National Institute of Naturopathy Former Director Prof. BTC Murthy, Former State Information Commissioner Prof. Radha Mohan, Naturopathic Medical College Principal Neeraja Reddy. Governor released two books on Naturopathy Food Concepts and A Position Paper of Yoga & Naturopathy in India.

The festival and food exhibition will continue till February 12. The festival is organized by National Institute of Naturopathy, Pune under the Ministry of AYUSH.