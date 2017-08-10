National level wrestler Vishal Kumar dies of electrocution at Jaipal Singh Stadium

Ranchi: In a tragic incident, Vishal Kumar Verma, a wrestler of national repute from Ranchi, died after being electrocuted in Jharkhand State Wrestling Association office, situated at the Jaipal Singh Stadium, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to reports, the 22-year-old national player was visiting the state association’s office on Tuesday around 2 pm when a loose wire hanging in the washroom killed the wrestler. The washroom was reportedly flooded, which is believed to be the reason for the death of Verma.

He succumbed to his injuries on way to the Ranchi sadar hospital.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that death was due to electrocution. Vishal was using a water pump to clear out the water when the incident took place. Faulty wiring seems to be the main cause of this incident, said by Shyamanand Mandal, officer in-charge of Kotwali police station.

Ganesh Jha, general manager of Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam (JBVNL), said that there was no fault in the power connection provided by his department. “An executive engineer visited the site and reported that there is no fault in the power connection provided by JBVNL. However, there could be a loose connection in the building’s internal electrical wiring,” Ganesh said.

Vishal was the lone bread earner in his family of six members with three unmarried sisters.

The Jharkhand wrestling association has asked the state government to provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to Verma’s family, having themselves provided an ex-gratia of Rs 10,000 to the family, till one of the four sisters of Verma gets a job. The state wrestling association has also announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for Verma’s family.