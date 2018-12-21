National Herald: Delhi HC asks AJL to vacate premises in 2 weeks

New Delhi: In a major setback to Congress, the Delhi High Court has asked Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) to vacate premises within 2 weeks.

The AJL is the publisher of Congress mouthpiece National Herald.

The High Court dismissed the plea of AJL which challenged the decision of the Centre to vacate its premises.

Reports said the Centre and Land and Development Office (L&DO) have stated in their order that no press has been functioning in the premises for at least past 10 years.

The building was being used for commercial purposes in violation of the lease deed.

The High Court said AJL will have to vacate the premises at ITO here within two weeks.

Then the proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971 would be initiated.

The Centre said that all the procedures have been followed up to the hilt before issuing the notice.

The AJL had opposed the Centre’s stand, saying that publication of web editions began in 2016. But, the issue of absence of printing press in the premises was not raised then.