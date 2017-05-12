Headlines

National Herald case: Sonia, Rahul to face IT probe

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
National Herald

New Delhi: In a huge setback, for Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi, the Delhi High Court on Friday has cleared an Income Tax (IT) Department investigation in the National Herald case.

The case is based on a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2012. He has accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying just Rs 50 lakh to acquire a company worth more than Rs 2,000 crore.

Swamy said that an entity called Young Indian Private Limited (YIL) – in which Sonia and Rahul both have shareholdings – paid Rs 50 lakh to acquire The Associated Journals Limited (AJL) which published the National Herald newspaper.

The Gandhis and other accused – Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda — have denied the allegations levelled against them.

On December 19, 2015, it had granted bail to Sonia, Rahul, Vora, Fernandes and Dubey, who had appeared before it pursuant to summons. Pitroda was granted bail on February 20, 2016 when he had appeared in the court.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Odia actor Minaketan Mohanty under treatment at Leelavati hospital Odia actor Minaketan Mohanty under treatment at Leelavati hospital
8.8K
Headlines

Odia actor Minaketan Das under treatment at Leelavati hospital
10 ministers resigned 10 ministers resigned
4.3K
Headlines

Ministers reshuffle: 10 ministers resign; Oath taking ceremony tomorrow
cabbage cabbage
3.0K
Latest News Update

Now plastic cabbage being sold in Delhi (watch video)
petrol pumps raided petrol pumps raided
2.9K
Headlines

Raid at petrol pumps in Bhubaneswar
new ministers new ministers
2.2K
Headlines

New ministers names confirmed
To Top