National Herald case: Sonia, Rahul to face IT probe

New Delhi: In a huge setback, for Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi, the Delhi High Court on Friday has cleared an Income Tax (IT) Department investigation in the National Herald case.

The case is based on a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2012. He has accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying just Rs 50 lakh to acquire a company worth more than Rs 2,000 crore.

Swamy said that an entity called Young Indian Private Limited (YIL) – in which Sonia and Rahul both have shareholdings – paid Rs 50 lakh to acquire The Associated Journals Limited (AJL) which published the National Herald newspaper.

The Gandhis and other accused – Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda — have denied the allegations levelled against them.

On December 19, 2015, it had granted bail to Sonia, Rahul, Vora, Fernandes and Dubey, who had appeared before it pursuant to summons. Pitroda was granted bail on February 20, 2016 when he had appeared in the court.