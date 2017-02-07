National Handloom Expo 2017 inaugurated in the city

Bhubaneswar: The National Handloom Expo 2017 organised by Odisha State Handloom Weavers’ Co-operative Society Ltd. (Boyanika) was inaugurated by the state Governor SC Jamir here at IDCO Exhibition ground in the city.

The exhibition has been sponsored by Development Commissioner for Handloom, Government of India in which 18 states has participated including Odisha.

Inaugurating the National Handloom Expo Governor said, India has a long tradition of excellence in making high quality handloom products with extraordinary skills and craftsmanship, which are unparalleled in the world. He said that Odisha’s handloom sector has great demand with the people within the state and outside and even in foreign countries because of the exquisite work of the weavers. This sector is one of the largest unorganized economic activities after agriculture and constitutes an integral part of the rural and semi-rural livelihood

Around 110 stalls has been put up with participants from 18 states. The expo will remain open from 11.30 A.M. to 9.00 P.M. daily from 6th February to 26th February, 2017.

Among others present during the inaugural ceremony were Development Commissioner cum Additional Chief Secretary R Balkrishnan and Boyanika Managing Director Bishnu Prasad Mishra.