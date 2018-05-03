National Film Awards 2018: Sridevi, Vinod Khanna will be remembered forever, says President

New Delhi: The 65th National Film Awards 2018 ceremony began at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday amid controversy. Over 70 recipients decided not to attend the function to protest President Ram Nath Kovind’s decision to not personally present the prizes to all the winners. The President arrived at the end of the ceremony to give award 11 artistes and deliver a speech.

Actor Sridevi posthumously won the Best Actress Award for her role in Hindi film Mom while Bengali actor Riddhi Sen got the Best Actor award for Nagar Kirtan. The Best Feature Film award went to Assamese film Village Rockstars. Actor Vinod Khanna was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, received by his son Akshaye and wife Kavita.

Here is the full list of winners of 65th National Film Awards:

Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Vinod Khanna

Best Director: Jayaraj for Bhayanakam (Malayalam)

Best Feature Film: Village Rockstars (Assamese)

Best Actor: Ridhhi Sen for Nagar Kirtan (Bengali)

Best Actress: Sridevi for Mom (Hindi)

Best Supporting Actor – Fahadh Faasil for Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (Malayalam)

Best supporting actress – Divya Dutta for Irada (Hindi)

Best Action Direction: Baahubali 2 (Telugu)

Best Choreography: Ganesh Acharya for Toilet Ek Prem Katha

Best Film for National Integration – Dhappa (Marathi)

Anushka Shetty and Prabhas in Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion

Best Popular Film: Baahubali 2 (Telugu)

Best Debut Film of a Director: Pampally for Sinjar (Jasari)

Best film on Social Issues: Aalorukkam (Malayalam)

Best Child artist: Bhanita Das for Village Rockstars (Assamese)

Best Children’s Film: Mhorkya (Marathi)

Best Cinematography: Nikhil S Praveen for Bhayanakam (Malayalam)

Best Special Effects: Baahubali 2 (Telugu)

Special Jury Award: Nagar Kirtan (Bengali)

Best Film Critic: Giridhar Jha

Special Mention for Film Criticism: Sunil Mishra of Madhya Pradesh

Special Mention:

Mhorkya (Marathi)

Hello RC (Odia)

Take Off (Malayalam)

Pankaj Tripathi for Newton (Hindi)

Malayalam actor Parvathy

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Irada (Hindi)

Best Regional films

Kaccha Limbu (Marathi)

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (Malayalam)

Fahadh Faasil in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Newton (Hindi)

Mayurakshi (Bengali)

Ishu (Assamese)

To Let (Tamil)

Gazi (Telugu)

DHH (Gujarati)

Hebbettu Ramakka (Kannada)

Sinjar (Jasari)

Hello Arsi (Odia)

Walking With The Wind (Ladakhi)

Paddayi (Tulu)

An image from ‘Newton’

Music

Best Lyrics: Muthu Ratna for March 22 (Kannada)

Best Music Direction (Songs): A.R. Rahman for Kaatru Veliyidai (Tamil)

Best Music Direction (Background score): A.R. Rahman for Mom (Hindu)

Best Location Sound Recordist: Mallika Das, Village Rockstar (Assamese)

Best Sound Design: Walking With The Wind (Ladakhi)

Best Female playback Singer- Shasha Tirupati for Vaan Varuvaan from Kaatru Veliyidai (Tamil)

Best Male Playback Singer: Yesudas for Poy Maranja Kalam fromViswasapoorva M Mansoor (Malayalam)

Production

Best Make Up artist- Ram Razak for Nagar Kirtan (Bengali)

Best Production Design: Santosh Rajan for Take off (Malayalam)

Best Editing: Reema Das for Village Rockstar (Assamese)

Best Costume: Gobinda Mandal for Nagar Kirtan (Bengali)

Screenplay

Best Original Screenplay: Sajeev Pazhoor forThondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (Malayalam)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Jairaj for Bhayankam (Malayalam)

Best Dialogues: Sambit Mohanty for Hello Arsi (Odia)