National BJP delegation to visit Odisha to review crop loss

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
crop loss

Bhubaneswar: In the wake of pest attack and crop loss cases in the state, a four-member delegation of BJP Kisan Morcha and parliamentarians would arrive in Odisha on a four-day visit, starting from Friday.

The team would review the crop loss status in the districts like Nuapara, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Ganjam and Nayagarh by visiting the affected farmlands, BJP Kisan Morcha’s State Secretary Surath Biswal informed at a press conference here.

The team would start its visit from Bargarh district tomorrow, he added.

The team would hold direct discussion with the affected farmers and disseminate vital information on various farming and farmer welfare measures taken by the Central Government.

The team comprises of BJP MPs Sabitri Bai Thakur, Om Prakash Yadav, Kisan Morcha National General Secretary P Sugunakar Rao, Vice President Maheshwar Sahu, Secretary Dr Sambhu Kumar and Andhra Pradesh BJP Kisan Morcha President P T Rao.

The team would prepare a detailed report on the visit and submit it to BJP National President Amit Shah through Kisan Morcha National President Birendra Singh.

