National anthem not mandatory in cinema halls: Supreme Court

National Anthem

New Delhi: The Supreme Court modified its earlier order on the playing of National Anthem in cinema halls and made it non-mandatory. It took cognisance of the Centre’s submission that had asked the court to modify the order.

The apex court had ordered the playing of national anthem is not mandatory in cinema halls before the screening of a film on 30 November 2016.

A bench headed by chief justice Dipak Misra said a 12-member inter-ministerial committee, set up by the Centre, would take a final call on the playing of national anthem in the cinemas.

The bench, also comprising justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, said the committee should comprehensively look into all the aspects relating to the playing of national anthem and allowed the petitioners to make representations before the panel.

On Monday, the government told the court it had set up an inter-ministerial committee to frame guidelines on playing the national anthem in cinemas and other public places and needed six months to finalise them.

