Latest News Update

Nation-wide cleanliness survey to begin from Jan 4

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
cleanliness survey

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that a nation-wide cleanliness survey would be conducted in the country – from January 4, 2018.

Addressing the nation in the 39th edition of his monthly radio-address ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Modi said, “A cleanliness survey will be conducted from January 4 to March 10, 2018, to evaluate achievements in the cleanliness level in our urban areas.”

“World’s biggest survey, ‘Swachh Survekshan’ will be conducted in more than 4,000 cities and in a population of more than 40 crore,” he added.

Pitching on “Swachh Bharat”, the prime minister urged the youth of the nation to come forward and contribute to the scheduled survey so that their cities do not lack behind in survey rankings.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

TB medicine TB medicine
1.4K
Headlines

Girl dies consuming expired TB medicines in Odisha
Railways Railways
976
Headlines

Over 2 lakh vacancies in Railways: Govt
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
860
Headlines

Odisha’s separated twins: Skin grafting carried out on Jaga’s skull

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top