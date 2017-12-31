Nation-wide cleanliness survey to begin from Jan 4

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that a nation-wide cleanliness survey would be conducted in the country – from January 4, 2018.
Addressing the nation in the 39th edition of his monthly radio-address ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Modi said, “A cleanliness survey will be conducted from January 4 to March 10, 2018, to evaluate achievements in the cleanliness level in our urban areas.”
“World’s biggest survey, ‘Swachh Survekshan’ will be conducted in more than 4,000 cities and in a population of more than 40 crore,” he added.
Pitching on “Swachh Bharat”, the prime minister urged the youth of the nation to come forward and contribute to the scheduled survey so that their cities do not lack behind in survey rankings.