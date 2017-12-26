Nation in 2017- A Flash Back

New Delhi: Now it’s again a time to bid farewell to another year with some cherished and some memorable moments. As 2017 has only five days left to be concluded we have listed some memorable moments that the nation as a whole has experienced some bit of delight and pain which may, however, be recalled with some major happenings of the year.

Gorakhpur Hospital Deaths

Around 1,317 children died in state-run BRD Medical College in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur in August and September 2017. The most shocking part of the entire matter was the deaths took place within a time frame of 2 months. The matter attracted a lot of attention from both centre and opposition as both indulged in aggressive blame-game.

Utkal train accident

At least 23 people were killed and over 40 others injured when 14 coaches of Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga Express train derailed in Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district on August 18. Many injured were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Eminent politician Rabi Ray’s demise

Eminent socialist leader and only Loksabha speaker from Odisha, Rabi Ray passed away on March 6. He had ailing since a long time and was shifted to Central ICU at the city-based SCB Medical since February 12. He was 91.

Elphinstone stampede

A tragic incident rocked the busy Elphinstone railway station in Mumbai’s Parel after a stampede took place due to a false alarm. On 29 September, 23 people were killed in the rush hour stampede on a narrow overbridge linking Elphinstone Road and Parel suburban stations during heavy rain.

NDPL Boiler Blast

A boiler blasted at NTPC’s Unchahar plant in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli on November 2 which claimed 32 lives. The incident led to letting out of hot fuel gases and steam. The accident was said to have taken place because of blockages in the flue gas pipe in a unit led. Also, hot fuel gases and steam let out by the blast severely injured several workers. Several enquiries were initiated and reports were sought after the matter was escalated by the media, but later faded.

GST Bill: India’s biggest tax reform, launched at midnight

Pressing a button at the stroke of midnight on June 30, President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India’s biggest tax reform from the historic central hall of parliament, cheered on by some of the country’s top names in politics, business and law.

It was a luxury welcome for the long-awaited Goods and Services Tax (GST), ending a 14-year struggle to enlist political support for a move that will replace some 20 federal and state levies and unify a country of 1.3 billion people into one of the world’s biggest common markets.

2G Scam case: All accused including A Raja, Kanimozhi acquitted

In a surprising twist, the most high-profile corruption in India finally came to an end on December 21.

Former telecom minister A Raja and M Kanimozhi of the DMK and 15 others were acquitted by a special CBI Court of charges in biggest telecom scandal, the “2G scam”.

The 2G scam was among the major corruption scandals that came to light during the second term of Dr Manmohan Singh’s coalition government.

Rahul Era begins in Congress

Rahul Gandhi officially took over as chief of the Congress party on December 16, from his mother Sonia Gandhi who headed the country’s oldest party for 19 years.

The 47-year-old, who has been the party vice president for over four years since 2013, was unanimously elected as Congress president by party’s central election.

Nitish Kumar joins hands with BJP

Nitish Kumar on July 27 took oath as Bihar Chief Minister with the Bharatiya Janata Party as a partner of his Janata Dal-United, within hours of quitting the Grand Alliance.

This is his second innings in the last two years after he snapped ties late on Wednesday with Grand Alliance partners Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress over corruption charges against Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

Ram Nath Kovind elected as 14th President of India

Ram Nath Kovind (born 1 October 1945) is the 14th and current President of India, in office since 25 July 2017. Previously he had served as the Governor of Bihar from 2015 to 2017 and was a Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from 1994 to 2006. Kovind was nominated as a presidential candidate by the ruling NDA coalition and won the 2017 presidential election.

M Venkaiah Naidu elected as 13th Vice President of India

M Venkaiah Naidu (born 1 July 1949) is an Indian politician and the current Vice-President of India, in office since 11 August 2017. Previously, he served as the Minister of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, Urban Development and Information and Broadcasting in the Modi Cabinet. A prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, he also served as its national president from 2002 to 2004. Earlier, he was the Union Cabinet Minister for Rural Development in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

He took the oath as Vice-President of India on 11 August 2017 at Darbar Hall, Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi.

Justice Dipak Misra new Chief Justice of India

Justice Dipak Misra (born 3 October 1953) is the Chief Justice of India. He is the 45th Chief Justice of India (CJI), succeeding the 44th CJI, Justice J. S. Khehar. He is a judge of the Supreme Court of India and a former Chief Justice of the Patna and Delhi High Courts. He is the nephew of Justice Ranganath Misra, who was the 21st CJI during 1990-91. He hails from the State of Odisha.

Doklam Standoff

Doklam standoff refers to the military border standoff between the Indian armed forces and the People’s Liberation Army of China over the construction of a road in Doklam. On 16 June 2017 Chinese troops with construction vehicles and road-building equipment began extending an existing road southward in Doklam, a territory which is claimed by both China’s well as India’s ally Bhutan. On 18 June 2017, around 270 Indian troops, with weapons and two bulldozers, entered Doklam to stop the Chinese troops from constructing the road. On 28 August, both India and China announced that they had withdrawn all their troops from the face-off site in Doklam.

Yogi Adityanath new UP CM

BJP had picked six-time Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath (44) as the next chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on March 18.

He was appointed as the Chief Minister on 26 March 2017 after BJP won the 2017 State Assembly elections, in which he was a prominent campaigner. He has been the Member of Parliament from the Gorakhpur constituency, Uttar Pradesh for five consecutive terms since 1998.

India’s Manushi Chhillar crowned as Miss World 2017

Manushi Chhillar (born 14 May 1997) is an Indian model and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss World 2017. She was previously crowned Femina Miss India 2017, and is the sixth Indian woman to win the title of Miss World.