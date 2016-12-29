Nation in 2016 – A Flash Back

It’s again a time to bid farewell to another year with some cherished and some memorable moments. The nation as a whole has experienced some bit of delight and pain which may however be recalled with some major happenings of the year.

Pathankot terror attack

On January 2, 2016 a heavily armed group attacked the Pathankot Air Force, part of the Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force in which 4-6 attackers, 1 civillian and 7 security personnel were killed. Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar was identified the master mind of this terror attack.

Uri terror attack

This was the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir on September 18, 2016. At around 5:30 am, four militants attacked an Indian Army brigade headquarters in Uri near the LoC and 19 soldiers including 4 attackers were reportedly killed. The incident took place when the Kashmir Valley region saw unrest following the killing of Burhan Wani, a millitant of Hizbul Mujahideen. The militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad is suspected of being involved in the planning and execution of attack.

Jayalalithaa death

Veteran politician and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa passed away on December 5, 2016. She was under treatment in the hospital since September 22 after she complained of fever and dehydration. Some death cases were also reported out of grief and panic over the CM’s death. The six times Tamil Nadu CM as well as popular actress Jayalalithaa joined politics at AIADMK in 1960s. She emerged to be one of the most popular and powerful politicians of the country.

Kerala Puttingal fire incident

Over 100 people died and over 350 injured after a fire broke out at the Puttingal temple in Kerala’s Kollam on April 10, 2016. The incident took place at the 500-year-old Devi Temple at Puttingal of Paravur municipality in Kollam, located around 70 km from the state capital, during a fireworks show which is part of the annual festival.

Demonetisation

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s doing away with Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes on November 8 midnight, a huge impact on the working class, small and rural business in the short term has been seen. For exchange old notes long queues were seen outside all bank branches as well as post office across the country. People lined up for exchanging their old currency and collecting smaller denomination notes. Amid all the confusion and shock people have panicked over the situation.

Kanpur train accident

At least 97 people were killed and more than 100 have been injured when 14 coaches of Indore-Patna Express derailed near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on November 20. The tragic incident transpired at around 3 am near Pukhrayan, about 100 kms from Kanpur, when the most passengers were sleeping.

Cyrus Mistry ousted

In what is considered the most shocking corporate news, Cyrus Mistry was removed from Chairman Post of Tata Sons on October 24. He was replaced by Ratan Tata for the next four months as the interim company chief.

GST

The long delayed GST Constitution bill was passed by Parliament on August 8, marking a historic step for tax reforms. GST will change the Indian economy and tax system completely and will have a huge impact on the country and its people. The Constitution (122nd Amendment) Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha in May 2015, was taken up again by the Lower House to approve the changes made in it by the Rajya Sabha last week. The government had moved six official amendments, including scrapping of 1 per cent additional tax, to the bill which were approved by the Upper House.

Rohith Vemula

Hyderabad University PhD scholar student Rohith Vemula committed suicide on January 17. His death led to agitation across the country. Rohith (26) killed himself days after he and four other students were suspended by the University and barred from its hostel .

JNU row

The Jawaharlal Nehru University was caught in a row over an event criticising the hanging of a Parliament attack convict. Anti-national slogans were allegedly shouted at the February 9 programme. While the students union president Kanhaiya Kumar is out on bail in sedition case, two other students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya who were in judicial custody were also granted interim bail for six months.

Burhan Wani

Kashmir Valley region was unrest following the killing of Burhan wani, a militant of Hizbul Mujahideen during which more than 85 civillians were killed and thousands injured in clashed with security force. He was killed an encounter on July 8, 2016.

The violence which erupted after his death has been described as the worst unrest in the region since the 2010 Kashmir unrest, with Kashmir being placed under 53 consecutive days of curfews imposed by Indian authorities that was lifted from all parts of the region on 31 August 2016.