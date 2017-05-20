NASA, ISRO to build first ever Earth-imaging satellite jointly

New Delhi: US space agency NASA which is known as a pioneer in space programmes and its Indian counterpart, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has also firmly planted its feet as an organization in space research to be reckoned with after setting pioneering achievements.
For a long time, space aficionados and even some important figures in the field of space have been plugging the two space agencies together to come up with collaboration and the proposal seems like it’s finally going to happen.
According to latest reports, NASA and ISRO have joined hands to make a satellite called NISAR that will help scientists monitor the Earth like never before.
Undoubtedly, Indian and American scientists are working round the clock to make the satellite a reality.