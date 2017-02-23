Headlines

NASA discovers 7 earth like planets orbiting a dwarf star

Pragativadi News Service
Washington:NASA scientists have discovered seven planets similar to Earth orbiting TRAPPIST-1, an ultra cool dwarf star.

According to astronomers, the seven planets  found here are similar in shape and size to Earth as well as fall in the habitable zone where the temperature is right for presence of water. The discovery was announced at NASA headquarters on February 22.

As per NASA sources, the solar system is barely 40 light years away from Earth and scientists believe that life may have already evolved in at least three of the seven planets found orbiting around TRAPPIST which is the size of Jupiter.

So far astronomers have shared illustrations of the newly discovered solar system. The planets were discovered using the robotic Liverpool John Moores telescope on La Palma Canary Islands.

