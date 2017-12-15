International

NASA, Artificial Intelligence finds solar system with as many planets as our own

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
solar system

Miami: With the help of NASA’s Kepler space telescope and Artificial Intelligence (AI), a solar system with as many planets as our own has been discovered, the US space agency said on Thursday.

“Our solar system now is tied for most number of planets around a single star,” NASA said in a statement.

However, none of the planets is expected to be hospitable to life.

The newly-discovered Kepler-90i – a sizzling hot, rocky planet that orbits its star once every 14.4 days – was found using machine learning from Google. Machine learning is an approach to artificial intelligence in which computers “learn.” In this case, computers learned to identify planets by finding in Kepler data instances where the telescope recorded signals from planets beyond our solar system, known as exoplanets.

NASA calculated its average temperature at about 800 degrees Fahrenheit (426 Celsius) — as hot as Mercury, the closest planet to the Sun.

Scientists found it by using machine learning from Google.

The Kepler Space Telescope launched in 2009 and has scanned some 150,000 stars.

Astronomers have already confirmed the existence of some 2,500 far-away worlds using Kepler data.

