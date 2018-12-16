Narrow escape for Rayagada collector as truck hits car

Rayagada: Rayagada collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar had a narrow escape on Sunday after a vehicle carrying her met with an accident.

Tapas Kumar was travelling in a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) to attend Peetha programme at Kurali village under Rayagada block when a speeding truck hit her vehicle at around 2 pm.

According to sources, the speeding truck hit on the right side of the collector’s vehicle near a junction. The collector’s driver suddenly stopped the vehicle on the road after the collision.

While the collector, her bodyguard and the driver escaped unhurt, the vehicle was partially damaged in the collision. Later, the collector reached the panchayat office in an auto-rickshaw and attended the scheduled programme.

On receiving information, Chandili police reached the spot and seized the truck.