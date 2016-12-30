Narges Ashtari: Sushma Swaraj seeks report from Odisha govt

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has sought a report from the Odisha Government about a case relating to an Iranian-origin British charity worker who has been charged with causing death of a tribal child due to negligence.

28-year-old Narges K Ashtari, who runs an orphanage through her NGO ‘Prishan Foundation’ in Rayagada district of Odisha, has been detained following allegations of causing death to the child. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif recently said that Iran will use all its capacity to secure her release.

An online petition by social activists has recently sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in seeking justice for Ashtari by stating that she has dedicated her life in serving orphan and abandoned children around the world.

Zarif has said that said the Iranian Foreign Ministry and Iran’s embassy in New Delhi are following up on her case through diplomatic, consular and legal channels. Born in Isfahan, central Iran, Ashtari’s parents moved to UK when she was four years old.