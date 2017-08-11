Narendra Modi supports on status quo for Article 370, says Mehbooba Mufti

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given “100% assurance” to the PDP-BJP government’s Agenda of Alliance which says there will be “no fiddling” with Article 370.

Mehbooba met the prime minister amid reports that she was seeking help against attempts to alter constitutional provisions that give special status to the state. Emerging from the 15-minute meeting, Mehbooba said the basis of the Agenda of Alliance between the PDP and the BJP is that there should be no “fiddling” with the status quo on Article 370.

“That is the basis of the agenda and no one can go against it. The response of the prime minister is positive. The prime minister gave 100% assurance to the Agenda of Alliance,” she told reporters. The meeting comes in the backdrop of the debate on Article 35A of the Constitution that grants special status to the state and is being challenged in the Supreme Court.

The chief minister said she had told the prime minister about the difficult situation in Jammu and Kashmir and also that the situation was improving gradually. “People of Jammu and Kashmir feel that their identity will be in danger. A message should go that there is no such thing,” she said.