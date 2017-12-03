Narasingha Mishra slams BJD on Polavaram issue

Bhubaneswar: A day after Telengana Deputy Chief Minister said that his state backs Odisha against the Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha’s Leader of Opposition (LoP) Narasingha Mishra on Saturday slammed the BJD Government, saying it is only doing politics on the issue.

The Congress veteran alleged that the state government is trying to to find an escape route on the Polavaram issue as it does not have any concrete information on what would be the exact impact on the State if the Polavaram project is constructed.

“The Odisha Government has not tried to put up a united fight for the State’s right and not sought cooperation from the opposition parties,” said Mishra.

He said the BJD should not be delighted over Telangana’s support as a victory as the matter is still pending before the Supreme Court.

On Friday, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyan Srihari, during a courtesy call on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, had announced his Government stands united with Odisha on the Polavaram issue.