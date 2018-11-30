Nandita Das, Nawazuddin honoured at Asia Pacific Screen Awards

Brisbane: Filmmaker Nandita Das and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui have been awarded at the 12th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) in Brisbane, Australia.

While the Manto director was presented the prestigious FIAPF Award for achievement in film in the Asia Pacific region, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui won the best actor award for the film.

Internationally acclaimed Manto, which premiered at the 2018 Cannes festival, is a biographical drama based on the life and times of the celebrated Urdu author Saadat Hasan Manto. It was released in the theatres in September this year.

Nawazuddin posted a photo on his Instagram handle to express his happiness.

<>



</>

Nandita made her directorial debut with “Firaaq” in 2008 while her second feature “Manto” premiered in UnCertain Regard in Cannes this year and picked up by festivals including Sydney, Toronto, and Busan.

Nandita is known for her acting in the controversial film “Fire” (1996), “Earth” (1998) and “Between the Lines”.