Nandapur Tehsildar attacked over land dispute in Koraput

Jeypore/Koraput: In a tragic incident, Subrat Panigrahi a Tehsildar of Nandapur was critically injured after he was allegedly attacked by one Dambru Khemundu of a village under Padua police station over a land dispute in Nandapur here.
The victim, Subrat Panigrahi was undergoing treatment at Koraput hospital and his condition is stated to be stable now.
According to report, Tehsildar Panigrahi issued a notice to Dambru to free an encroached land immediately, following which the accused on Thursday met Panigrahi in the Tehsil office regarding the same. After a heated argument, Dambru stabbed him with a knife.
Meanwhile, the accused was arrested and will be forwarded to court soon, said police.