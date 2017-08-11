PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Nandapur Tehsildar attacked over land dispute in Koraput

Nandapur

Jeypore/Koraput: In a tragic incident, Subrat Panigrahi a Tehsildar of Nandapur was critically injured after he was allegedly attacked by one Dambru Khemundu of a village under Padua police station over a land dispute in Nandapur here.

The victim, Subrat Panigrahi was undergoing treatment at Koraput hospital and his condition is stated to be stable now.

According to report, Tehsildar Panigrahi issued a notice to Dambru to free an encroached land immediately, following which the accused on Thursday met Panigrahi in the Tehsil office regarding the same. After a heated argument, Dambru stabbed him with a knife.

Meanwhile, the accused was arrested and will be forwarded to court soon, said police.

