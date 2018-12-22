Nandankanan Zoological Park welcomes two melanistic tiger cubs

Bhubaneswar: Good news for animal lovers as two melanistic tiger cubs were born at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

According to zoo authorities, Royal Bengal Tigress Renuka gave birth to the first cub at 3.40 am and another cub was born in the afternoon.

Reportedly, the tigress and the cubs are under CCTV surveillance and constantly being monitored by the zoo authorities.

With the birth of two new cubs, the tiger population in the NZP rose to 28 among which 15 are normal, nine white and four melanistic.