Nandankanan Zoological Park celebrates 59th Foundation Day

Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar celebrated its 59th Foundation Day today and the place is ready to welcome new species in the zoo.

On its Foundation day, a Vulture conservation and breeding centre has been inaugurated at Nandankanan Zoo.

Meanwhile, chief wildlife warden Sandip Tripathy informed the media that, an anaconda and giraffe will soon be brought into the NZP under the animal exchange programme.

Nandankanan Zoological Park was dedicated to the public on 29 December 1960. Nandankanan spreads over a large expanse of undulating topography, where the natural moist deciduous forest. Most of the animals, birds, and reptiles live in open, large areas surrounded by vegetation and the undulating terrain.

Along with the white tiger safari- the first of its kind in the world- spread over an area of 12 hectares; a Lion Safari of 20 hectares, Bear Safari, and Herbivore Safari, visitors will also have a look at the two new guests.

The park has successfully bred many of the endangered species like tiger, leopard, Asiatic lion, the three Indian crocodiles, Brow-antlered deer, Lion-tailed macaque, Nilgiri Langur, Indian pangolin, Mouse Deer, and many land and water birds. It will now shelter the endangered Vulture species.