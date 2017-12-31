Twin City

Nandankanan Zoo to remain closed on 2nd January

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Nandankanan

Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoological Park here will remain open on 1st January (Monday) and will remain closed on 2nd January (Tuesday), informed a zoo official.

The zoo has been witnessing increase in footfalls since last 30 days and is expected to attract more visitors in the New Year with inaugural of a Himalayan Bear enclosure.

Notably, the zoo had celebrated its 58th Foundation day on December 29.

In view of the huge footfall during vacation time, the zoo authorities have made elaborate arrangement to ensure hassle-free visit of tourists.

