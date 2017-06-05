Twin City

Nandankanan zoo opens for visitors after restoration work

Pragativadi News Service
Nandankanan

Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoological Park, which had remained closed for two days after being devastated by stormy winds on June 1, reopened on Sunday after restoration works.

Visitors queued up in large numbers to collect entry tickets to visit the zoo. A senior official of the zoo said, “This is the fourth time the zoo has been closed due to natural disasters in recent past. More than 100 trees were damaged or uprooted and power lines snapped because of gusty wind caused by the Kalbaisakhi on June 1.”

“However ticket bookings and checking are done through computers, entry of visitors was stopped due to the power failure. The restoration work took two days because of the severe damages to 33-KV lines. But damages to animal enclosures were minimal and, all the animals are safe in the zoo,” he added.

The officials had estimated the damages to be of Rs 50 lakh due to the thunderstorm.

