Nandankanan witnesses over 36000 visitors on end day of 2018

Bhubaneswar: Over 36,000 visitors thronged the Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) in the city on the last opening day of 2018 on Sunday.

Sources said the zoo will remain closed on 31st December. Over 36,000 people visited the zoological park to enjoy their weekend.

According to reports on December 30, last year, NZP recorded around 32,000 visitors.

Notably, on December 29, the NZP celebrated its 59th Foundation Day. On its Foundation day, a vulture conservation and breeding centre was also inaugurated at the Zoo.

On that occasion, Chief Wildlife Warden Sandip Tripathy had informed that an anaconda and a giraffe will soon be brought into the NZP under the animal exchange programme.