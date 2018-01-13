Nandankanan tigress Ankita delivers 2 cubs on her birthday

Bhubaneswar: Here is good news for animal lovers as a tigress named Ankita at the Nandankanan Zoological Park here was blessed with two normal coloured cubs in an enclosure last night. Coincidentally, today is her birthday.

According to zoo officials, Ankita delivered her first cub at around 10.12 pm and second cub at 10.40 pm on Friday night. The entire activity was closely monitored through CCTV, said a zoo official.

The tigress had mated with a normal coloured tiger named Saif, who was brought from Hyderabad Zoo last year.

Ankita is the offspring of tigress Sara. She has been a major attraction of the zoo, with tourists flocking in large numbers to catch a glimpse of her.

With the arrival of two new cubs, Nandankanan presently has 26 tigers, out of which 8 are white coloured (3 Male & 5 female), 16 normal coloured (6 male & 8 female and 2 unsex) and 2 melanistic males.