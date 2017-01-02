Nandankanan sets record in last 57 years: 50,648 visitors on new year

Bhubaneswar: Nandankanan zoological park in Bhubaneswar on Sunday broke all-time record in last in receiving maximum visitors in a day. On the first day of New Year 2017, Nandankanan received a whopping 50,648 visitors. This is an all-time record in last 57 years.

Nandankanan Director Shishir Acharya said the zoo received a record visitors on Sunday.On the 57th foundation day, It introduced an online ticket booking system for the benefit of visitors facing hardship due to the demonetization move.

As per sources, with total visitor number being 50,648, the total revenue collection during the day was around rupees 11 lakhs. The total number of online tickets been sold suing the day was 1860. The visitors number during the last year was 43,016. Similar was the case of Botanical Garden with record beating visitors of 5646 persons as compared to last year which was 3247 persons.