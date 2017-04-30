Twin City

Nandankanan set to bring in two giraffes from Mysore

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Nandankanan

Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoo authorities have decided to bring in two partners for the lone giraffe ‘Khushi’ from Mysore under animal exchange programme.

The state zoo would give two tigers to Mysore zoo and in exchange it will get the giraffes. The Zoo director has already discussed regarding the matter with Mysore authorities.

Sources said, the swap will be expedited after getting approval from the Central Zoo Authority.

Earlier two giraffes were brought in to the zoo from Alipore zoo in exchange of tigers but they didn’t survive long here.

Besides, the Nandankanan authorities have also apprised the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) of the circumstances leading to the death of the giraffe.

Comments

Most Popular

