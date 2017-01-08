Nandankanan road molestation case: Three accused nabbed

Bhubaneswar: Three persons have been arrested in connection with Nandankanan road eve teasing incident with two girls and their male friend, police said.

The three accused Madhav Rout, Mrutyunjay Patra both identified to be from Raghunathpaur area of city and Biswaranjan Pradhan a resident of Nandankanan locality have been held in the case, police DCP Satyabrata Bhoi said.

Earlier on Saturday, the police had identified all three of them based on the video footage shot by one of the victims and had initiated investigation to nab the culprits. It had also seized a motor cyclew of the eve teasers.

It is to be noted, on Friday two girls and a youth with them were thrashed by some miscreants for resisting eve teasing here at Magnet square in Patia area of the city. Some bike borne youths passed lewd comments at the girls even as the girls protested. They continued to do so for some time and left.

After going for some distance another group of boys also teased the girls and allegedly thrashed them using hurling choicest of words and threatened of dire consequences.

All the melodrama was recorded by a girl who informed the incident to the police. But police reached late citing reasons of not having fuel in the PCR vehicle as the assailant had fled by then.

Meanwhile the girls along with their family members filed an FIR at Nandankanan PS. DCP had assured them of stringent actions against the culprits and instructed the concerned IIC to investigate the matter soon.