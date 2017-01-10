Nandankanan incident: One more accused surrenders

Bhubaneswar: In the Nandankanan incident wherein a group of men eve teased and misbehaved with three girls and their male friend, another accused surrendered on Tuesday. Earlier, four others had surrendered on Monday with help of villagers of Raghunathpur.

After the incident on January 6, a video by one of the victims showing the men in a drunken state and abusing the girls and their friend had gone viral on social media. Based on this, Commissionerate Police had identified the involved men.

In fact, one of the victims is the daughter of a police officer following which police took the matter seriously and raided various places and even met the chief of Raghunathpur village. The vilalgers held a meeting and it was decided that all accused should surrender. Initially, two of the main accused Anil Choudhary and Saroj Tripathy disagreed.

Later, Anil surrendered on Monday and Saroj on Tuesday.