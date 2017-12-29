Nandankanan gets new Himalayan Bear enclosure on its 58th Foundation day

Bhubaneswar: The city-based Nandankanan Zoological Park is expected to attract more tourists as the zoo has got a Himalayan Black Bear enclosure today on the occasion of 58th Foundation day.

The enclosure was inaugurated by Odisha Forest and Environment Department Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra in the presence of Sandip Tripathy, PCCF (Chief Wildlife Warden) and Zoo director Sisir Kumar Acharya.

On the occasion, Suresh Mohapatra said that the state government has allocated a budget of Rs 30 crore for a slew of developmental projects to enhance tourist footfalls including construction of a multi-storey parking lot, food court and modernization of nearby bus stand.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohapatra said that the toy train and rope ride facility which has been lying defunct will be made operational by the next fiscal.

In view of the huge footfall during vacation time, the zoo authorities have made elaborate arrangement to ensure hassle-free visit of tourists.