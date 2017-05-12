Nandankanan to bring in giraffe pair from Mysore soon

Bhubaneswar: Visitors to the Nandankanan Zoological Park could have a glimpse of new inmates greeting shortly if the authorities’ hope of getting a giraffe pair goes right according to the plan.

The search has finally reached an end after the authorities of Mysore zoo proposed offer of a pair of giraffes in exchange of a chimpanzee. The Nandankanan zoo authorities received the proposal last week.

Zoo officials said they had already nodded for the proposal, which will now be forwarded to the Central Zoo Authority for approval.

“The giraffes, which will be brought from Mysore zoo in exchange of a chimpanzee, are less than a year old”, said a zoo official.

At present, the zoo only has a lone female giraffe, Khushi, which was brought from the Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park in Patna in 2012. Joy was brought to mate with Khushi.

Zoo officials said the pair of giraffes from Mysore would be brought to undertake a breeding programme.