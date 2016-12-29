Nandankanan begins online ticketing facility

Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoological Park on Thursday celebrated its 57th foundation day unveiling a slew of new facilities including online ticketing system for the ease of people.

Visitors can visit the website www.nandankanan.org. and book their tickets instead of waiting for hours at ticket counters which will drastically reduce rush.

This initiative will also attract more footfalls since visitors can also book for picnics. Besides it will also help the zoo increase its outreach online.

Authorities said the price of the online ticket will be marginally higher than the offline one.

As part of some new measures, about 40 CCTV cameras have been installed inside the zoo premises to keep track of the visitors. Similarly a jackal enclosure was also inaugurated.

The Zoo is looking to bring new species including an Anaconda and two male Gharial crocodiles from Lucknow next year and a toy train next year.