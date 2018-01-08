Nandankanan accident: Naveen announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Bhubaneswar: Expressing deep grief over the death of a tourist in an accident in Nandankanan Zoological Park here, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of the kin of the deceased tourist.

The deceased has been identified as Amiya Bharimal of Mahuria village in Khurda district. He died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital here late on Sunday night.

According to reports, Bharimal and two of his friends were hit from behind by a Lion Safari Bus inside Nandankanan zoo on January 3. The accident had taken place between Zebra Crossing and Reptile Park.

Bharimal was critical while his friends had sustained minor injuries. They were admitted to a private hospital in the city following the incident.

Meanwhile, his family members demanded stringent action against the zoo officials alleging that Bharimal died due to their negligence in the zoo.