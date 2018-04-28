Namma Metro Union threatens indefinite strike from today

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metro Rail Employees Union has issued a notice to the Corporation stating that they are going on an indefinite strike from the early hours of Saturday (April 28).

According to sources, the notice on strike was received at BMRCL office by post on Friday morning. Signed by the Union general secretary, T R Udaya, it states that the management had not responded positively to their letter listing their demands sent on April 23 and hence the Union has decided to go on an indefinite strike from Saturday early morning. Metro operations run between 5 am to 11 pm from Monday to Saturday (Sunday has an 8 am start).

Top Metro officials are now exploring all legal options to counter the strike. The Emergency Response team and Metro staff in projects and other wings have been put on alert to be ready to handle the situation.