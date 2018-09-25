Namaste England drops peppy track Dhoom Dhadakka

Mumbai: The makers of Namaste England an upcoming romantic comedy flick on Tuesday dropped yet another peppy track Dhoom Dhadakka showcasing a celebratory environment.

The vibrant new song showcases the happy duo of Arjun and Parineeti, having the best of their happy times. From the streets of London to the farms of Punjab, Arjun and Parineeti unveil the growing love with Dhoom Dhadakka.

Arjun Kapoor took to Twitter to announce the song. He wrote, “Time to sing along and step it up with #DhoomDhadaka.”

Namaste England is the sequel to 2007 film Namstey London is directed and co-produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It stars Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Aditya Seal in lead roles.

The flick is all about a man in love follows his wife to London where she has gone to gain freedom to follow her dreams.

The flick which is slated to release on October 19, has released its poster early on August 14.