Naked body of woman found in Ganjam; rape and murder suspected

Berhampur: Body of a middle-aged woman with no clothes on and legs tied was spotted on the roadside at Sorala Chhak in Ganjam district on Thursday morning.

As per sources, locals spotted the body at around 6.30 am and immediately informed the police.

Police rushed to the spot along with a scientific team and launched a probe. The woman is yet to be identified.

Although the reason behind the death of the woman is yet to be ascertained, the preliminary investigation suggested rape and murder.

“Investigations are on. Medical examination will establish if the woman was raped or not,” a police official said.

