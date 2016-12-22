Najeeb Jung resigns

New Delhi: With 18 months of his tenure left, on Thursday Najeeb Jung resigned as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

He said that he would be returning to his “first love, academics”. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that “Mr Jung’s resignation is a surprise to me, my best wishes in all his future endeavours.”

On the other hand, sources close to Jung claimed that it was not a sudden decision and he had been thinking of quitting for some months.

Following his resignation in a statement he thanked the people of Delhi for all their support, especially during the one year’s President Rule in Delhi.

Mr Jung is a former bureaucrat and Vice Chancellor of the Jamia Millia Islamia University.