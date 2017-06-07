Nagaland encounter: Army officer, three militants killed

Guwahati: An Army officer and three militants said to be of a combined group of NSCN (K) and ULFA (I) were killed in an encounter in Nagaland’s Mon district on Tuesday night.
The officer killed in the encounter was identified as David Manlum.
As per sources, the incident took place when a team of jawans led by Major David Manlun had gone to Lappa, a remote area close to the Myanmar border with specific information about the presence of a group of NSCN (K) and ULFA (I) terrorists there. While the operation had begun, the terrorists lobbed a grenade and fired at the army.
The identity of three terrorists who were eliminated in the process is yet to be ascertained.