Nagaland declared as disturbed area for six months

New Delhi: The centre has declared the entire state of Nagaland a ‘disturbed area’ for six more months.

It will be under the rule till June-end.

The controversial AFSPA which empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior notice.

The Home Ministry notification said the whole state of Nagaland is in a disturbed and dangerous condition that the use of armed forces in aid of civilian power has become necessary.

According to the home ministry official the decision to continue the declaration of Nagaland as ‘disturbed area’ was taken in view of increasing incidences of killings, loot and extortion in the state.