Nagaland BJP files complaint against Odisha Governor

Kohima: Nagaland unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday filed a complaint against Odisha Governor SC Jamir with the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Kohima for indulging in election campaigning in his native state.

The BJP petitioned the CEO accusing the former Congress leader that he is campaigning for the Congress and a regional party in the State for the upcoming Assembly elections and urged the CEO to look into the matter.

“The Odisha Governor has been camping in the state and is campaigning for particular candidates of the Congress and the regional party – Naga People’s Front,” the BJP’s state unit chief Visasolie Lhoungu said.

Jamir should uphold the integrity and decorum of his office and should not take part in elections, Lhounga said.

The State assembly polls are due on February 27.

