Entertainment

Nach Baliye Season 8: Actress Sonakshi Sinha to be Judge

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Nach Baliye Season 8: Actress Sonakshi Sinha to be Judge

Mumbai: In the popular dance reality show in the Television, ‘Nach Baliye Season-8’, Sonakshi Sinha  is expected to be a part of the judge’s panel. Earlier Sonakshi has also been a judge on Indian Idol Junior in 2015.

Alike previous Seasons, the show will be aired on channel, Star Plus under BBC Productions.

As per sources, she is really keen on taking this up and would sign the contract in a few days. She has been informed that she will be required to shoot 26 episodes from March and will be balancing this with the promotions of Sunil Sippy’s ‘Noor’ and the shoot of Abhay Chopra’s ‘Ittefaq’.

 

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

OAS OAS
6.1K
Headlines

Sourav Das tops OAS exams, 670 clear
Ashok Muduli OAS Ashok Muduli OAS
4.1K
Headlines

Daily wage labourer’s son cracks OAS
BJD BJD
3.4K
Headlines

Strong actions against losers after polls, warns BJD
Uttam Mohanty Uttam Mohanty
3.1K
Headlines

Actor Uttam Mohanty says disappointed BJD candidates won it for BJP
bus collides with truck bus collides with truck
2.7K
State at Large

Truck, bus collide; Two dead, Five critical
To Top