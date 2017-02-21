Nach Baliye Season 8: Actress Sonakshi Sinha to be Judge

Mumbai: In the popular dance reality show in the Television, ‘Nach Baliye Season-8’, Sonakshi Sinha is expected to be a part of the judge’s panel. Earlier Sonakshi has also been a judge on Indian Idol Junior in 2015.
Alike previous Seasons, the show will be aired on channel, Star Plus under BBC Productions.
As per sources, she is really keen on taking this up and would sign the contract in a few days. She has been informed that she will be required to shoot 26 episodes from March and will be balancing this with the promotions of Sunil Sippy’s ‘Noor’ and the shoot of Abhay Chopra’s ‘Ittefaq’.