Nabard’s assistance to Odisha crosses 10,000 crore by the end of Q3

Bhubaneswar: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development’s (Nabard) assistance to Odisha has crossed the Rs 10,000 crore mark before the end of the third quarter of the current financial year 2017-18, informed Nabard Chief General Manager KC Panigrahi.

Nabard had extended financial assistance of Rs14, 715 crore to the State Government and banks during 2016-17.

Panigrahi said the Nabard, under the refinance channel, has so far extended Rs4,861 crore to the cooperative banks for production of crops by about 3 million farmers in the State. Under long-term refinance, banks have availed credit support of Rs624 crore for creation of private sector farm assets.

Similarly, Rs2,118 crore has been given to the Government for creation of infrastructure creation like roads and bridges, lift irrigation projects, piped drinking water projects, warehousing and irrigation structures in rural areas.

Since inception of Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) in 1995-96, the Nabard has sanctioned cumulative financial assistance of about Rs19,950 crore for about 2.24 lakh projects in Odisha. As an impact, roads of about 9,700 km, bridges of about 1.20 lakh metre and irrigation in 27.61 lakh hectares of land have been created. Of late, NABARD has started extending credit support to the Odisha The State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) has so far been given an assistance of Rs3,085 for procurement of paddy, said Panigrahi.

Besides, the Nabard is implementing 51wadi projects under Tribal Development Fund and 108 watersheds under its Watershed Development Programme, thereby benefitting about 30,000 tribal families and 51,000 rural families in the State, respectively.

The CGM said the Nabard has also conducted as many as 5,556 awareness campaigns among people for conservation, preservation and efficient use of water.

The Nabard has been instrumental in promotion and linkage of 63,731 SHGs and 37,852 JLGs with banks in the State, he said.