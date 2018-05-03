Nabarangpur viral video accused arrested from Andhra Pradesh

Nabarangpur: Police arrested the Nabarangpur viral video accused from Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday night. The accused has been identified as Jagannath Gouda.

Police have registered a case against him under Section 376 and other Sections of the IPC. He was forwarded to court after medical examination.

According to police, Gouda was in a relationship with the minor girl for the last two years. He had captured some videos of their intimate moments without the knowledge of the victim and circulated them on social media.

“After the matter came to the light, the victim’s family members arranged her marriage with another youth. But Jagannath insisted on marrying her and sent the video clip to the youth with whom her marriage was fixed,” Umerkote SDPO Hemant Kumar Padhi said.

The girl committed suicide by hanging herself from a tree near Mundagaon village under Jharigaon block of the district on April 30 after the videos went viral.