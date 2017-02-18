Nabakalebara commemorative coin will carry faulty Odia, thanks to state govt

New Delhi: The state government is often heard crying foul play by the Centre alleging its neglect towards Odisha. But where it could have spoken up for the state, the government has failed. The Central government’s Finance Ministry had asked the state government to correct the spellings carried on the Nabakalebara commemorative coin but the Odisha government did not pay any heed.

The design for the commemorative coin for the Nabakalebara in 2015 carries the spelling of the event as ‘Nabakalebara’ in Odia script but as ‘Newkalevar’ in Hindi and ‘Newkalebara’ in English. When the discussion regarding the coin was held in the Finance Ministry, Financial Affairs secretary Saktikanta Das pointed out the errors in the spelling and the design was sent to Odisha government for correction.

The state Chief Secretary sent the letter to Sri Jagannath Temple administration which further took the advice of Gajapati Dibyasingh Deb. The Gajapati had suggested that the spellings be carried as per pronunciation in the particular language. However, the state government simply sent the design back without any changes.

When Odia bureaucrats of other state cadres are taking interest in the issue, Odisha bureaucrats and politicians have no interest in ensuring correct form of ‘Nabakalebara’ on the souvenir coin.